HyperQuant (HQT) Hits Market Cap of $41,705.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $41,705.00 and $266,414.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kryptono. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00186767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.01285330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120207 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.