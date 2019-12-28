I/O Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,501.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $2,501.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00052277 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00571739 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 17,883,787 coins. I/O Coin's official website is iocoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

