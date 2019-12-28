IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

IBERIABANK has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. IBERIABANK has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IBERIABANK to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

NASDAQ:IBKC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 158,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,463. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. IBERIABANK has a 52-week low of $62.86 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $313.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IBERIABANK news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBKC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

