Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 281.75 ($3.71).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ibstock in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 310 ($4.08) on Friday. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 190.70 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 300 ($3.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 271.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 243.35.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.