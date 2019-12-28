ICON Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.13 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. ICON has a market capitalization of $61.13 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Bithumb and OOOBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.01285056 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00123148 BTC.

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 512,502,361 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, COSS, DragonEX, Bitbns, Hotbit, Bithumb, Binance, CoinTiger, IDEX, OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC, ABCC, Gate.io, OOOBTC, Huobi and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

