ICON (ICX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.35 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001631 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Bithumb, Upbit and Allbit. During the last week, ICON has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $61.35 million and $4.95 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00018538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 512,387,910 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC, Bithumb, HitBTC, Hotbit, CoinTiger, Upbit, Gate.io, OOOBTC, Rfinex, DragonEX, IDEX, Binance, COSS, Huobi, Bitbns and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

