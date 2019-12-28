Iconic Price Tops $0.0078 (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Iconic coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic has a market cap of $4,643.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iconic has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Iconic alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000980 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Iconic Profile

Iconic is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. The official website for Iconic is iconicproject.com. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN.

Iconic Coin Trading

Iconic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.