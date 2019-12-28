iDealCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $107,576.00 (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. iDealCash has a total market cap of $107,576.00 and $1.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iDealCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last week, iDealCash has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022088 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023515 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000831 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

iDealCash Profile

iDealCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io.

Buying and Selling iDealCash

iDealCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

