iDealCash Trading Up 2% Over Last Week (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, iDealCash has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. iDealCash has a total market cap of $105,911.00 and $32.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iDealCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023795 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025828 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000820 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 187.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

iDealCash Profile

DEAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io.

iDealCash Coin Trading

iDealCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

