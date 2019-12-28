Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Update

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the November 28th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of INVE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 25,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 million, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. Identiv has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Identiv will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Identiv by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,205,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

