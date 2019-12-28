IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 774,400 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 28th total of 674,600 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

IDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut IDT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

NYSE IDT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 96,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,449. The company has a market capitalization of $188.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. IDT has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 0.30%.

In other IDT news, Director Judah Schorr sold 16,665 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $120,487.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDT by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. 41.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

