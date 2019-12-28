Ignis (IGNIS) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. Ignis has a total market cap of $18.04 million and $1.54 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ignis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Vebitcoin, Bittrex and Coinbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00186954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.61 or 0.01297914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00119720 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Coinbit, Bittrex, Upbit, STEX, Indodax and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.