II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $53.00 price target on shares of II-VI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in II-VI by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 30,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 131.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 852,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 484,997 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at $3,378,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,739,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

IIVI opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. II-VI has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.