ILCoin Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00000786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Graviex, FreiExchange and IDAX. ILCoin has a total market cap of $19.86 million and $145,462.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ILCoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00031370 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003875 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001337 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILCoin (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,299,138,907 coins and its circulating supply is 345,442,487 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Graviex, IDAX, C-CEX, CoinExchange, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

