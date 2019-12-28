Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Declares $1.07 Quarterly Dividend

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $7.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $181.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,873. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.33. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $122.58 and a one year high of $182.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock worth $41,624,681. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

