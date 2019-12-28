Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $334.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price target on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus increased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $57,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total value of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,588. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,976,219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,200,145,000 after buying an additional 296,541 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,157,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,530,704,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 67,829.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $832,279,000 after buying an additional 2,257,377 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,682,543 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $619,428,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 16.0% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,371,087 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $504,766,000 after buying an additional 188,763 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.29. 434,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,559. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.17 and a 200 day moving average of $311.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Illumina has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

