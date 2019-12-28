ImageCoin Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00001357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $748,837.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010111 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 16,758,941 coins and its circulating supply is 15,758,943 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

