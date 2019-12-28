IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Short Interest Update

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the November 28th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

In other IMPINJ news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,500 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,000 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,250 shares of company stock worth $1,525,948. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 24.5% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 111,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 132,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 1,233.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 49,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in IMPINJ in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 20.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PI stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.65. 237,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.90. IMPINJ has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.23 million, a PE ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IMPINJ will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.