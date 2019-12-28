Incent (INCNT) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Incent token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001443 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Tidex and Livecoin. Incent has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and $10,784.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00188042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.01283864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120234 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Tidex, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

