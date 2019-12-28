indaHash (IDH) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. indaHash has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $249.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, indaHash has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One indaHash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01296658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash was first traded on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash.

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, IDEX, Tidex, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

