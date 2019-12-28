Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Down 10.9% in December

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the November 28th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ IFRX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. 532,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,352. Inflarx has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Inflarx by 454.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 276,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Inflarx in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,609,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Inflarx by 78.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Inflarx by 2,102.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 153,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inflarx in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

