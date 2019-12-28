InflationCoin (IFLT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $25.00

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. InflationCoin has a market cap of $34,467.00 and $25.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, InflationCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00049026 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00568597 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000970 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

