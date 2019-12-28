Information Services Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

TSE ISV traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.69. 10,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $274.58 million and a PE ratio of 18.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.05. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$14.61 and a 52 week high of C$18.10.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Information Services will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Information Services from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

