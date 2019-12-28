Ink (INK) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Ink has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $10,304.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, HitBTC and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00187100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.01299760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, CoinBene, EXX, Exmo, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Exrates, TOPBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

