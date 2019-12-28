INLOCK (ILK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16,450.00

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $16,450.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INLOCK has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INLOCK alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.58 or 0.05919723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029673 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035761 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001232 BTC.

INLOCK Profile

ILK is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,267,645,847 tokens. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog.

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INLOCK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INLOCK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.