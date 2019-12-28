Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 567.20 ($7.46).

Separately, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of ISAT stock remained flat at $GBX 544.40 ($7.16) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56. Inmarsat has a twelve month low of GBX 355 ($4.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 617.20 ($8.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 548.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 562.22.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

