INMAX Market Cap Achieves $81,515.00 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, INMAX has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One INMAX token can now be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. INMAX has a market capitalization of $81,515.00 and approximately $13,974.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00186776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.64 or 0.01299213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025833 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119603 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX’s launch date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

