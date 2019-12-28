InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) & PeerStream (NASDAQ:PEER) Head-To-Head Review

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) and PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of InnerWorkings shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of InnerWorkings shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of PeerStream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InnerWorkings and PeerStream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnerWorkings 0 0 2 0 3.00 PeerStream 0 0 0 0 N/A

InnerWorkings currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. Given InnerWorkings’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InnerWorkings is more favorable than PeerStream.

Risk and Volatility

InnerWorkings has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PeerStream has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnerWorkings and PeerStream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings $1.12 billion 0.24 -$76.17 million ($0.08) -65.63 PeerStream $26.36 million 0.28 -$3.80 million N/A N/A

PeerStream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnerWorkings.

Profitability

This table compares InnerWorkings and PeerStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings -3.10% 0.50% 0.14% PeerStream -5.39% -9.91% -7.36%

Summary

InnerWorkings beats PeerStream on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About PeerStream

PeerStream, Inc. builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app. It also operates FirstMet and 50more online dating sites; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that allow customers to add multiple lines to their phone number at any time. The company was formerly known as Snap Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to PeerStream, Inc. in March 2018. PeerStream, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

