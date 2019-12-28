Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

INGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.65 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inogen will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inogen by 34.5% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,647,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $243,496,000 after purchasing an additional 936,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,671,000 after buying an additional 634,121 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,128,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,412,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Inogen by 125.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 173,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 96,737 shares during the last quarter.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

