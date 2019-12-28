InsaneCoin (INSN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $203.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $42,388.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00048278 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00577041 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000216 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000982 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,085,241 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

