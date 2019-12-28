Insider Buying: Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) Director Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) Director Wendy Kathleen Porter bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$169,000.

CVE:PTF traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.25. 12,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. Pender Growth Fund Inc has a 52-week low of C$2.91 and a 52-week high of C$4.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.43.

About Pender Growth Fund

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

