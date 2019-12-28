Insider Selling: GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Sells 2,193 Shares of Stock

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Craig William Stanford sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.72, for a total value of C$73,955.64.

Craig William Stanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Craig William Stanford sold 7,056 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.71, for a total value of C$230,800.35.

Shares of TSE GDI traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$33.55. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.25. The stock has a market cap of $713.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.38 and a 1 year high of C$37.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.63.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$322.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$315.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDI shares. CIBC upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

