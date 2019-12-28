Insolar (INS) Hits Market Cap of $6.83 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Insolar has a market cap of $6.83 million and $1.32 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Insolar token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002856 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Radar Relay, Binance and OKex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario.

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Okcoin Korea, Binance, Radar Relay, OKex, Mercatox, Bithumb and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

