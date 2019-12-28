Insolar (INS) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Insolar token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002874 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Bithumb, Cobinhood and Okcoin Korea. During the last week, Insolar has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Insolar has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $1.18 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.01285056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00123148 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Mercatox, Kucoin, Coinrail, Liqui, OKex, Cobinhood and Okcoin Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

