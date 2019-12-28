Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Down 13.7% in December

Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the November 28th total of 163,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 26,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,784. The stock has a market cap of $158.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

