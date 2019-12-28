Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. First Analysis cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barrington Research cut Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, November 18th.

In other news, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $31,429.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $828,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,538.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,398 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,108 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Instructure by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,763,000 after purchasing an additional 70,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Instructure by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,998,000 after buying an additional 50,458 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Instructure by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,650,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Instructure by 3.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Instructure by 32.1% during the second quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INST traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,305. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Instructure has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $54.31.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Instructure will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

