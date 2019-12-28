INT Chain (INT) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $721,878.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One INT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinEgg, OKEx and Allcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.84 or 0.05862072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001206 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, OKEx, OKEx Korea, Allcoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

