InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Short Interest Update

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the November 28th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,661,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 867,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,845,000 after acquiring an additional 201,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 566.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,161,000 after acquiring an additional 450,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 321,911 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 249,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterDigital Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

InterDigital Wireless stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 153,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,165. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InterDigital Wireless has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $74.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.02.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

