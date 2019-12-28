InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InterGroup stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.89% of InterGroup worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTG traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $37.21. 221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. InterGroup has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter. InterGroup had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded InterGroup from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

