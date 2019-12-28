International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Update

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 923,100 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the November 28th total of 818,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBOC shares. ValuEngine lowered International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered International Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBOC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 133,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,583. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 32.56%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

