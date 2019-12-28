International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Update

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the November 28th total of 13,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $123,132.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,875.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,777 shares of company stock worth $349,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $127.34. The company had a trading volume of 696,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $104.86 and a one year high of $152.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average is $130.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

