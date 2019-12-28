International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Update

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the November 28th total of 8,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 365,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 300,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 4,856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,293,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IGT. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE:IGT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 929,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,931. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.