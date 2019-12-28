International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,260,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the November 28th total of 11,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $15,139,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in International Paper by 138.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $446,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,287. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.