Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,248.33 ($69.04).

ITRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,100 ($80.24) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 5,050 ($66.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

LON ITRK traded up GBX 40 ($0.53) on Friday, hitting GBX 5,890 ($77.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,024. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,982 ($78.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,514.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,466.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.89.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

