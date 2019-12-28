InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.25.

INXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim set a $90.00 target price on InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Get InterXion alerts:

NYSE INXN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.93. 471,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. InterXion has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 125.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.91.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $177.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterXion will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 25.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after purchasing an additional 140,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 11.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,155,000 after purchasing an additional 108,373 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 400,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 25.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,029,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 209,116 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 62.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.