Invesque Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of IVQ stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,654. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.78. Invesque has a one year low of C$7.97 and a one year high of C$9.86.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$50.90 million during the quarter.

