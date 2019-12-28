Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISBC. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,398,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,308,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,697,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 1,270,561 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 808,610 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,545,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $11.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

