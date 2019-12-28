Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,392.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.01282294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025645 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00123391 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,643,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

