ION (ION) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $211.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. ION has a market cap of $533,134.00 and $211.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ION has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007175 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,168,091 coins and its circulating supply is 12,268,091 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

