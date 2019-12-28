ION (ION) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. ION has a market capitalization of $518,524.00 and $61.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. During the last week, ION has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007324 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,173,048 coins and its circulating supply is 12,273,048 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official message board is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.